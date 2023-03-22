Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.19. Teekay shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 259,296 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Teekay Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
See Also
