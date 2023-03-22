Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.19. Teekay shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 259,296 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $2,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

