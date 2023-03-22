Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.86

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 132588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
