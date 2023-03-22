Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 11307033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.
Tellurian Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $602.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 436,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 293,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,549 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.
