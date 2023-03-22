Terra Classic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.70 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Terra Classic has a market cap of $722.23 million and $76.70 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,195,327,582 coins and its circulating supply is 5,905,565,706,529 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

