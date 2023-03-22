Terra (LUNA) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00005097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $340.53 million and $51.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 237,944,816 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.