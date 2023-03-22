TerraClassicUSD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.34 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $207.30 million and $12.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018400 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,548,644 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,331,259 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

