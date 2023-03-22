TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.53 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $222.39 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00042404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018740 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,564,124 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,361,373 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.