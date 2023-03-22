Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $77.58 billion and $49.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 81,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,436,340,550 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
