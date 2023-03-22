Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $77.58 billion and $49.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 81,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,436,340,550 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

