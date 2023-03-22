Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Down 1%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 406,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 77,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

