The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Buckle has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,767. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

