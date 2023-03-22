The Children’s Place, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of PLCE opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.