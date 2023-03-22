The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

KO stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

