The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of KO opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

