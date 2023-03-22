The Graph 24-Hour Volume Reaches $67.25 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $67.25 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00352989 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,285.48 or 0.25656460 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010021 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,611,830,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,882,040,483 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

