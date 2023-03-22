The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

