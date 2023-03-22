The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,779. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

