The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
The Mission Group Price Performance
Shares of TMG traded down GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 52.21 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.17 and a beta of 1.04.
The Mission Group Company Profile
