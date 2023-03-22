The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

The Mission Group Price Performance

Shares of TMG traded down GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 52.21 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £47.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

