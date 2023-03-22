The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Barasch bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at $141,456.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Oncology Institute Stock Performance
TOI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 917,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $10.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOI)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.