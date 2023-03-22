The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Barasch bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at $141,456.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 917,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

