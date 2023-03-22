Thunder Brawl 1-Day Volume Hits $120.91 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $1.94 million and $120.91 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00355396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,089.78 or 0.25822673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01052054 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $130.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.