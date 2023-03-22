Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 853 ($10.48). Approximately 550,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 404,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867.50 ($10.65).

Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,003.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,295.76.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

