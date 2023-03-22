thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.00 ($6.45) and traded as high as €6.60 ($7.10). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €6.26 ($6.73), with a volume of 6,510,352 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.01.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

