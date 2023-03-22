Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.22 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00008559 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.22 billion and approximately $29.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00200992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,145.31 or 1.00019815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.38754411 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,442,003.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

