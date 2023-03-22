Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $10.99. Toray Industries shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 14,745 shares traded.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.
About Toray Industries
Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.
