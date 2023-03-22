Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 415,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 489,970 shares.The stock last traded at $41.10 and had previously closed at $40.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after buying an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after buying an additional 270,670 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,999,000 after buying an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,688,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after buying an additional 212,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

