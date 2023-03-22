Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 415,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 489,970 shares.The stock last traded at $41.10 and had previously closed at $40.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.