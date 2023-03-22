Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.57. 5,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 13,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.