Traders Purchase High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 10,758 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Manchester United Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of MANU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,826. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
