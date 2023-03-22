Traders Purchase High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 10,758 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Manchester United Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MANU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,826. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

