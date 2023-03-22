TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

