TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 3,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,017 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.47. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

