Trumpcoin (TRUMP) One Day Volume Reaches $2.89

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $2.89 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.24 or 0.06395779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00062191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00042191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018655 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.