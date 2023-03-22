Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $517.17 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $517.17 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.01205132 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.01533391 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

