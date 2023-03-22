Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 5,690,494 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

