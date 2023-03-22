Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after buying an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $24,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 149.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 170.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AYI stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $181.71. 55,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,338. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.