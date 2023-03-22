Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $699,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 124.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $7,710,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 157,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,413. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.