Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,981. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

