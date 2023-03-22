Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 69,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of RLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 12,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,024. The stock has a market cap of $592.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.