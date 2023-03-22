Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,536 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,585 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 158,190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,188,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 44,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,848. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

