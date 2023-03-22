Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 306,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

