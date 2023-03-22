Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 3.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 499,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,490,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

