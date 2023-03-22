UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of UMH Properties worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UMH Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 141,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at $627,589.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,652 shares of company stock valued at $73,384. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

