Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 6.3%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,618,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,054,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.