Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.
Unity Biotechnology Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.