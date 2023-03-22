UNIUM Price Up 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. UNIUM has a total market cap of $132.20 million and $921.52 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $45.46 or 0.00158712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00354957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,418.75 or 0.25799543 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010077 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 45.21426952 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $964.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

