Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.