Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 2.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

