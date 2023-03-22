Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 148,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

