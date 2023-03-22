Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

