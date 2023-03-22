Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

IYR stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

