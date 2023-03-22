Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

