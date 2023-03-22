Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

