USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 219,747 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

